Everton to host celebrity charity match in honour of Bradley Lowery

Everton has announced plans of hosting a celebrity charity match in honour of Bradley Lowery, who died of neuroblastoma – a rare type of cancer on July 7 at the age of six. The club had previously donated £200,000 to his charity appeal to help with his treatment.

The English club has announced that the celebrity charity match in September will raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which has been started to help other sick children in need.

Bradley, who was a fan of Sunderland FC, captured hearts across the country as he appeared at numerous matches as a mascot, with his family attempting to raise the funds needed for his treatment. He had also stuck up close friendship with former Sunderland player Jermain Defoe, who wrote an emotional message for his ‘best friend’ Bradley when the boy passed away.

Defoe had written in his message, “Goodbye my friend gonna miss u lots. I feel so blessed God brought u into my life and had some amazing moments with u and for that I’m so grateful. I’ll never ever forget the way u looked at me wen I met u for the first time, the genuine love in those cute eyes.”

“Really finding it hard to find words to express what u mean to me. The way u say my name, ur little smiles wen the cameras come out like a little superstar and the love I felt wen I was with u. Your courage and bravery will continue to inspire me for the rest of my life. You will never know what a difference you made to me as a person,” he added.

“God has you in his arms and I will always carry you in my heart. Sleep tight little one. My best friend.”

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said after making the announcement, “I didn’t know him for long but from the second he walked out onto the pitch with his beloved Sunderland against us, I felt an overwhelming need to support him.”

