Everton sign striker Sandro Ramirez from Malaga

Everton have signed Spanish striker Sandro Ramirez from Spanish side Malaga on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Everton paid 5.3 million pounds ($6.9 million) to buy out the contract of the 21-year-old who joined Malaga from Barcelona at the start of last season and scored 14 goals in 30 La Liga appearances.

“This is a big step in my career,” Sandro said in a statement. “Everton is the ideal club for me, I’ve got the ideal manager who is going to keep giving me the confidence to improve my game.”

“It’s a big jump in my career coming to the Premier League and for a club like Everton which is really on the up. They have got big plans and want to succeed and keep developing.”

Everton have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer window, having signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Sunderland and Ajax captain Davy Klaassen.

Nigeria striker Henry Onyekuru also arrived from KAS Eupen but will be spending the next season on loan at Anderlecht.

