Everton midfielder Ross Barkley assaulted, says lawyer

Law firm Himsworths Legal said that Ross was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a stranger who approached him on Sunday evening.

By: AP | Liverpool | Updated: April 10, 2017 9:33 pm
Ross Barkley, Barkley, Ross Barkley Everton, Everton, premier League, Football news, Football, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express In a footage appeared on social media showed Ross Barkley was punched in the face. (Source: Reuters)

Ross Barkley’s lawyers say the Everton midfielder was attacked by a stranger during a night out. A Liverpool police force is investigating the incident, footage of which appeared on social media showing Barkley getting punched in the face.

Law firm Himsworths Legal says in a statement that “Ross was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a stranger who approached him on Sunday evening.”

Barkley played in Everton’s 4-2 victory over Leicester at Goodison Park hours before the incident.

Merseyside Police say they haven’t received a report about an assault but are making inquiries.

