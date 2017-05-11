Latest News
Everton manager Ronald Koeman issues contract ultimatum to midfielder Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley has been handed an ultimatum by manager Ronald Koeman, who says he will be put up for sale unless he agrees a new contract.

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has been handed an ultimatum by manager Ronald Koeman, who says he will be put up for sale unless he agrees a new contract by next weekend.

The 23-year-old England international has been linked with moves away from Goodison Park and Koeman appears to have run out of patience with the speculation.

“Either he accepts the contract or we sell the player,” Koeman told reporters ahead of Friday’s Premier League match at home to Watford.

“But if you need so much time then you have doubts – I like to work with players who like to stay.”

“We don’t wait till August – next weekend we need an answer,” added Dutchman Koeman who left Barkley on the bench for last week’s visit to Swansea City.

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs being linked with Barkley, who has one year left on his contract.

