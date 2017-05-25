Everton eyeing ‘productive’ players in transfer window

Koeman said he is looking for more attacking-minded players for his squad during the off-season. Koeman said he is looking for more attacking-minded players for his squad during the off-season.

Everton are looking to sign “productive” players in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen their squad for next season, manager Ronald Koeman has said. Everton finished seventh in the Premier League to book a spot in the Europa League next season and Koeman said he was looking for more attacking-minded players for his squad during the off-season.

“A clear objective will be to bring in players who will have more productivity,” Koeman told the club’s website. “I expect that we can change that for next season.

“If we can do the business we want to do this summer, the team for next season will be really strong, I believe.”

While the season ended only last week, Koeman said he would keep an eye on transfers while on holiday.

“On one side I will take a holiday and relax but, on the other side, as a manager it is totally different than as a football player because everyone knows we would like to do some good business,” Koeman said.

“You need a break… but also having thoughts of next season.”

Everton will begin their Europa League qualifying matches in late July.

