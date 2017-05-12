Latest News

Everton coach Ronald Koeman gives ultimatum to Ross Barkley

The Dutch coach has been outspoken all season about Barkley, urging the 23-year-old attacking midfielder to make more of his talents.

By: AP | Liverpool | Published:May 12, 2017 12:32 pm
Ross Barkley, Ross Barkley Everton, Everton Ross Barkley, Ross Barkley news, Ross Barkley goals, Ross Barkley matches, Ronald Koeman, sports news, sports, football news, Football, Indian Express Ross Barkley has one more year left on his contract. (Source: Reuters)

England midfielder Ross Barkley has a 10-day deadline to decide on his future at Everton.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said Thursday that Barkley must sign a new deal at the Premier League club by the final day of the season or he will be sold.

“We don’t wait till August,” Koeman said. “Next weekend, we need an answer … Either he accepts the contract or we sell the player.”

The Dutch coach, who is in his first season at Everton, has been outspoken all season about Barkley, urging the 23-year-old attacking midfielder to make more of his talents.

Barkley has one more year left on his contract.

“I like to work with players who like to stay,” Koeman said. “We are already trying to get players in for next season in the front positions.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Vijender Singh hasn’t won even half a major title 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur

54th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

55th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

56th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi