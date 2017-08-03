Latest News

Everton captain Phil Jagielka signs one-year extension

The 34-year-old, Phil Jagielka joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2007 and has played more than 340 matches for the Merseyside club. He has been Everton skipper since 2013 and led them to a seventh-place league finish last season.

Everton captain Phil Jagielka has signed a new one-year contract to extend his stay at Goodison Park until 2019, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

“It is always nice to have the potential of an extra year with the club and it did not take too long for me to decide to sign,” Jagielka told the club’s website. (www.evertonfc.com)

“I was delighted to do so and I am looking forward to the journey over the next two years.”

Everton visit Slovakia’s Ruzomberok on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League third round qualifier. The Merseyside club won the first leg 1-0 at Goodison Park last week.

