Everton agree deal for Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson: Reports

Sigurdsson, 27, played a key part in Swansea avoiding relegation last season, scoring nine goals while his 13 assists was the third best total in the Premier League.

By: Reuters | Published:August 16, 2017 1:49 pm
Gylfi Sigurdsson, Swansea City, Ronald Koeman, Everton Everton have agreed to sign attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea City. (Source: Reuters)
Everton have agreed a deal to sign Swansea City’s Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson for a fee of about 45 million pounds ($57.89 million), British media reported on Tuesday.

The BBC reported that Sigurdsson would have a medical at Swansea’s fellow top-flight club Everton on Wednesday. British media reported that Everton had two bids rejected for Sigurdsson, with Swansea wanting 50 million pounds.

Sigurdsson, who spent two years at Tottenham Hotspur before joining Swansea, where he had a spell on loan from Hoffenheim in 2012, would be Everton’s record signing, beating the 31.8 million pounds they paid Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku in 2014.

Belgium striker Lukaku joined Manchester United in July for a fee of 75 million pounds according to British media.

