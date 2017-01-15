Europe is proof that a 48-team FIFA World Cup will spark excitement

An expanded format in the UEFA Champions League and Euro competitions reveals benefits for a 48 team World Cup. (Source: AP) An expanded format in the UEFA Champions League and Euro competitions reveals benefits for a 48 team World Cup. (Source: AP)

The recent decision by world football’s governing body (FIFA) to expand the prestigious tournament (World Cup) to 48 teams was approved via unanimous vote. While the financial benefit of the increase is evident, similar changes in past years to the UEFA Euro, European Champions League and the FIFA World Cup itself, may reveal another benefit the audacious decision may have on the footballing world.

1998 was the last time the number of competing teams at the World Cup was altered. That year the golden trophy was hoisted above the head of a young Zinedine Zidane as France celebrated their first win on home soil. It was also a first for the competition format, as never before had the beginning group stage been expanded to so many. An increase from 24 teams to 32 was made, with eight groups of four challenging for a chance to progress beyond the first round.

FIFA’s decision to expand in 1998 came in response to the growing success of teams in Asia, Africa and North and Central America. That year Japan, Jamaica, South Africa and Croatia made their first ever appearances in the finals of a World Cup, each adding enthusiasm and interest to the event. A further 12 teams have debuted since the adoption of a 32 team format. An average of four new teams per tournament, more than any other World Cup since FIFA jumped from 16 teams to 24 in 1982.

When it comes to World Cup expansion the writing’s on the wall. More teams results in more debutantes, which in turn allows for growth and excitement in the world of football. Just as European football proved when their respective continental cup and club competitions accommodated more teams.

In 2016 UEFA introduced an expanded format whereby the European Championship was contested by 24 teams, an increase from the 16 team format used since 1996. The change allowed for teams such as semi-finalists Wales and quarter-finalists Iceland to compete. Both amassed a large media following and quickly became genuine contenders after securing their first ever qualification to the finals of a Euro tournament.

Changes to the competition format in the UEFA Champions League in 1999 also helped redefine a modern era of club football in the continent. The year saw an overhaul of the qualifying and group stage process, a system whose legacy partly remains to this day. The leap form 54 competing clubs to a total of 72 was also implemented, allowing more nations to participate and generating a new intensity for football.

A increase level of competition from emerging nations is again the underlying factor for an enlarged World Cup. Since 1998’s decision, several teams have proved their worth by reaching the latter stages of the Cup finals. Denmark managed to make its way to the quarter-finals in 1998, South Korea finished fourth in 2002, Senegal, Turkey and the US reached the quarter-finals in 2002, Ghana and Paraguay made it to the quarter-finals in and 2014, while Belgium and Costa Rica were amongst the last-eight in 2014.

According to FIFA the proposed expansion won’t occur until 2026. The allocation of 16 new available qualifying spots is expected to lean heavily towards confederation with the most emerging teams: Asia, Africa and America. However, FIFA will make a final decision on the subject at a later date.

While the new format of 48 teams is still years away, if it had been set in place for the 2014 tournament in Brazil, most of the potential beneficiaries would have made their first appearance on the world stage. Some nations who didn’t qualify for 2014 that potentially would have from an expanded competition include Qatar, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Panama, Ethiopia, Iceland and Venezuela. Other teams that only just missed out on qualifying included Iraq, Egypt, Jamaica, Tunisia, Senegal, Peru, Sweden, Ukraine and New Zealand.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd