Europa League: Marcus Rashford gives Manchester United away advantage against Celta Vigo

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals against Celta Vigo to give Manchester United a lead on Thursday.

Rashford, who gave an advantage to the Red Devils with his free kick goal, drove a right-foot strike from 25 metres, past Celta goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez, into the top corner in the 67th minute.

The 19-year old, who had earlier saved Man United blushes against Anderlecht with his extra-time winner in the quarterfinals, came to his side’s rescue again to beat the Spanish side by 1-0.

Rashford however left the pitch 10 minutes prior to the match ending with what looked like a knee injury. He was followed by Ashley Young in the added time with a hamstring injury, to add to Manchester United’s injury woes.

“He’s a 19-year-old kid in love with football. He works, he’s mature and what matters is not his age but his quality,” said Mourinho after the match.

The English club will now prepare to host Celta, who were unbeaten in their last five European games, as they move into the second leg next week with an advantage.

The Europa League win is crucial for Mourinho, who hopes that his side qualifies for next year’s Champions League.

Important win away from home! Cant wait to play now in front of our own fans💪🏼 @ManUtd @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/GmddYlVlAM — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) 4 May 2017

The Red Devils currently sit on the fifth place in the Premier League after drawing their last match 1-1 to Swansea City.

The Europa League remains the only tournament that Manchester United has failed to win.

Ajax earned an advantage in the other Champions League semifinal first leg after beating Lyon 4-1.

