Europa League: Manchester United face Celta Vigo, Lyon square off against Ajax

Europa League Semi-Final Draw was held in Nyon, Switzerland (Source: Reuters) Europa League Semi-Final Draw was held in Nyon, Switzerland (Source: Reuters)

After securing a thrilling win against Anderlecht in the quarter-final, Manchester United are set to face Celta Vigo in the semi-final of the Europa League. Friday’s draw also pitched Lyon against Ajax. The first legs of the Europa League semi-finals are on 4 May, with the return leg on 11 May and the final on 24th May.

Jose Mourinho’s side was in the pot alongside Ajax (Netherlands), Celta Vigo (Spain) or Lyon (France). United advanced 3-2 on aggregate to join Lyon, Ajax and Celta Vigo in the last four, after a tension-filled night of quarterfinal second legs in Europe’s second-tier continental club competition.

Teenage striker Marcus Rashford enhanced his reputation by stepping up in the absence of the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic to steer Manchester United into the Europa League semifinals with an extra-time winner against Anderlecht.

The Europa League was the competition in which Rashford made his senior breakthrough last season, scoring twice on debut against FC Midtjylland as an 18-year-old unknown.

In the other quarterfinal matches Lyon’s players held their nerve to beat Besiktas in a tense penalty shootout. Lyon advanced to its third European semifinal, after reaching the last four of the Champions League in 2010 and the now-defunct European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1964.

In other results Celta Vigo advanced 4-3 on aggregate after beating Genk, while Ajax also advanced 4-3 on aggregate with their win against Schalke

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now