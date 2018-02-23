Europa League: Borussia Dortmund’s Michy Batshuayi slams Atalanta fans for racist chants

Dortmund’s Michy Batshuayi alleged racist chants by Atlanta fans during Europa League clash on Thursday. (Source: AP) Dortmund’s Michy Batshuayi alleged racist chants by Atlanta fans during Europa League clash on Thursday. (Source: AP)

Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi alleged that he was a victim of racist chants during the German club’s Europa League clash against Atlanta on Thursday night at Mapei Stadium. Batshuayi took to Twitter and slammed those participating in the chants from the stands saying that he couldn’t believe these things still happen in 2018.

The on-loan Chelsea forward wrote on Twitter, “2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands … really. hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through. #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther”

2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands … really ?! ??????? hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through ?????? #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther ??? — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 22 February 2018

This is not the first time Atlanta has been accused of racist chants. Last month, the Italian football club received a suspension of one-game stand closure after Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly had a similar experience during a Serie A match.

Dortmund drew 1-1 as Marcel Schmelzer cancelled out Rafael Toloi’s opener for the Italians. The German club beat Atalanta 4-3 on aggregate on Thursday to advance to the round of 16.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd