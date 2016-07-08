Latest News

Euro 2016: Mark Clattenburg will referee France vs Portugal final

Mark Clattenburg has handled three previous matches at Euro 2016, though none involving the two teams playing in final.

July 10, 2016
UEFA says English referee Mark Clattenburg will handle the European Championship final between France and Portugal on Sunday.

Clattenburg completes a big match hat trick after working the UEFA Champions League final and English FA Cup final in May.

He follows Pedro Proenca of Portugal in 2012 in refereeing UEFA’s two highest profile matches back to back.

Clattenburg has handled three previous matches at Euro 2016, though none involving the two teams playing at Stade de France on Sunday.

