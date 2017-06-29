Latest News

Erwin Mulder is Swansea City’s first summer signing

Swansea Citys official website said that Erwin Mulder had signed a three-year deal and will compete with Polish international Lukasz Fabianski and Sweedish keeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt for the position . Mulder is will join his new team for training on Monday.

Premier League Swansea City have made Dutch goalkeeper Erwin Mulder their first summer signing on a free transfer after the 28-year-old turned down a new contract at Eredivisie side Heerenveen.

Swansea said on their website (www.swanseacity.com) that Mulder had signed a three-year deal and will compete with Polish international Lukasz Fabianski and Swedish keeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt for the position.

“Now the opportunity has come and I have taken it with both hands,” he said. “The Premier League is the biggest league in the world. As a player, you want to be part of that.

“Of course I want to challenge to play here, but Lukasz Fabianski is here and Kristoffer Nordfeldt is here, so it is going to be difficult. But I am going to do (my) best.”

Mulder will join his new team mates for pre-season training on Monday.

Swansea finished 15th last season after a successful battle against relegation.

