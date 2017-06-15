Eric Dier says Tottenham spurred for revenge win over Magpies

Eric Dier has said that Tottenham Hotspur is looking to avenge their humiliating defeat at Newcastle United. (Source: Reuters) Eric Dier has said that Tottenham Hotspur is looking to avenge their humiliating defeat at Newcastle United. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur is looking to avenge their humiliating defeat at Newcastle United on the last day of the 2015-16 Premier League season when the two sides meet on an opening day next season, the North London side’s midfielder Eric Dier has said.

Tottenham, who were second for a majority of the campaign, were thrashed 5-1 by an already-relegated Newcastle on the final day, much to the joy of local rivals Arsenal, who sneaked them with a win over Aston Villa.

“Newcastle have just come up and I’m sure the atmosphere will be fantastic for their first game back in the Premier League,” Dier told the club’s website. (www.tottenhamhotspur.com)

“We want to start well… and make up for what happened there on the last day of the season two years ago.”

After their trip to St James’ Park, Tottenham will host champions Chelsea for their first home game at Wembley, being used while White Hart Lane undergoes redevelopment, on Aug. 19.

