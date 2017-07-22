English Premier League Transfer tales of ‘silly spending’

Romelu Lukaku signed for Manchester United for a reported 90 million pounds from Everton. (Source: AP) Romelu Lukaku signed for Manchester United for a reported 90 million pounds from Everton. (Source: AP)

“If you see our main challengers, yes they have signed players, but they’ve also lost some of their own players.We have largely kept our squad intact, so now it’s a case of being patient. Sometimes, good things happen when you wait and develop the players. At Liverpool, we are prepared to do that,” said Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager. ‘Silly money’ and ‘kamikaze spending’ have been a feature of this crazy summer transfer window in EPL, with super agents playing havoc to spice up the market. Here’s a low-down…

Big money transfers

£90mn

Manchester United snatched Romelu Lukaku from right under the nose of Chelsea and they paid Everton, Lukaku’s former club, an initial £75 million. If reports are to be believed, Lukaku’s fee could rise to £90 million including add-ons.

£53 mn

Kyle Walker has moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City for £53 million to become the world’s most expensive defender.

£88mn

Chelsea said to have launched a £88 million bid for Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain after signing midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko for £40 million.

£52 mn

Even Arsenal have reportedly forked out close to £52 million for Alexandre Lacazette.

Agents holding sway

# Lukaku’s move to United, rather than Chelsea, was believed to be facilitated by super agent Mino Raiola, who now has a pretty decent clientele at Old Trafford – Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lukaku. It would be four if Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to the fold in December. Earlier this year, the Football Association (FA) had released the figures that English clubs paid agents close to £221million over the previous two transfer windows.

# The Premier League clubs collectively had paid in excess of £174 million, with City topping the list at £26.3 million, Chelsea £25.1 million and United £19 million. It was reported that Raiola had pocketed £41 million (United-Juventus combined) from Pogba’s world record £89 million transfer alone last season.

The Chinese threat

# Brazilian playmaker Oscar’s move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG in January this year was significant enough to raise many an eyebrow. People questioned Oscar’s decision to climb down the ladder despite being only 25 years of age. Chelsea got a cool £60 million (approx) for the deal, but the real reason for Oscar’s Chinese Super League switch was a £400,000 weekly wage. Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s highest earner, gets £200,000-a-week.

# With China providing a hugely lucrative option, football agents in Europe are seemingly holding the clubs to ransom as far as player transfer is concerned. “There is serious money out there in China, it’s frightening how much there is. That’s where ultimately I see our challenge coming to the Premier League. It will not come from Italy or Spain. They will always be there in some shape or form, likewise the Bundesliga,” agent Jon Smith told Express Sport.

What is a super agent?

n The answer is simple; Jorge Mendes, with Cristiano Ronaldo being his crowning glory added by Diego Costa, James Rodriguez, David de Gea and Jose Mourinho among his most high-profile clients. Raiola has now reached that level, brokering the Pogba deal last term and taking so many players to United.

The effect

Season ticket prices have gone up exponentially over the past five-six seasons. Arsenal reportedly sells them for £2,013, Spurs £1,895, Chelsea £1,250 and United £950. And these were 2015-16 figures. Arsenal, United, Liverpool have frozen their prices since. West Ham have brought it down. A BBC study last year showed the average cost of the cheapest matchday ticket in the Premier League rose by 20 per cent, between 2011 and 2015.

