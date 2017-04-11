Premier League Recap: Leicester City’s run ends, Arsenal’s continues

Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace in Everton’s 4-2 win over Leicester. (Source: Reuters) Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace in Everton’s 4-2 win over Leicester. (Source: Reuters)

Six goals were scored at Goodison Park when Leicester City paid Everton a visit. Four of them came inside the first 23 minutes and another was added in the first half. At the end of it all, Leicester came out on the wrong side of a 4-2 scoreline and thus ended their incredible streak under the stewardship of Craig Shakespeare.

It started off in the very first minute when a blistering Everton counter attack ended with a goal from their 18-year-old sensation Tom Davies. It would have been another for the home side had Romelu Lukaku’s curler found its target just a minute later. Islam Slimani made it 1-1 in the fourth minute before Marc Albrighton scored an absolute screamer of a free kick to make it 2-1 in the 10th minute. The two teams then did some scouting across their respective halves before Lukaku equalised in the 20th minute of what has to go down as one of the crosses of the year from Ross Barkley. He got the ball near the halfway line and curled all the way into the box and and Lukaku only had to get his head to it. Before the half time whistle went, Lukaku got Everton back in front and the first 45 minutes ended with the scoreline 3-2 in Everton’s favour. The second half proved to be less thrilling than the first half, as if anything could come close to that, in which Lukaku doubled Everton’s lead. Leicester could never come back after that which means they are 11th in the table with a top 10 finish still clearly in sight.

Everton, meanwhile remain on the toes of Manchester United who brushed away 10-man Sunderland 3-0. Sunderland never looked like they could win it but, before they got a red card, did look like they could condemn United to another draw. But as soon as the ominous decision was made by the referee for a rash challenge by Sebastian Larsson on Ander Herrera. Whether the tackle warranted a sending off or not is debatable but United still needed inspiration from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to get going. At the end of it all, Marcus Rashford finally got a Premier League goal and Jose Mourinho hailed Luke Shaw. United can still hope for a place in the top four and Sunderland players seem to have accepted their fate – of playing in the Championship next season.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Stoke City 2-1 with goals from the Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Philip Coutinho who both started from the bench. Tottenham Hotspur carried forward the momentum from their stunning 3-1 victory at Swansea to blank Watford 4-0, West Ham United meanwhile finally got full three points out of a match by beating Swansea City. Manchester City put in a clinical performance to beat Hull City 3-1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal had another night of horror when they went down to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The defeat was the fourth consecutive away loss for the Gunners, the first time it has happened under Arsene Wenger. Yet again, they shipped three goals with none to show for themselves. Palace were clinical in almost every department of the game, so much so that it could have been far worse for Gunners than what it already was. This now means that Arsenal are now eight points away from the Champions League spots with just eight games left to play in the season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd