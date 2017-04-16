Premier League Roundup: Tottenham, Manchester City maintain pressure on leaders Chelsea

Mousa Dembele scored twice in just three minutes to give lead to the second placed Spurs. (Source: Reuters) Mousa Dembele scored twice in just three minutes to give lead to the second placed Spurs. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur might be playing catchup to the well oiled machine that is Chelsea in the Premier League at the top of the ladder, but like last season, they’re not going away without a fight. On Saturday, Spurs once again bridged the gap to four points after a 4-0 victory over Bornemouth.

Mousa Dembele scored twice in just three minutes to give Spurs the lead. Son Heung-min and Harry Kane added to the goal tally to make it their 12th successive victory at home.

Tottenham now trail Chelsea by four points, who will seek to increase the difference when they play Manchester United on Sunday.

While third placed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City grabbed a victory against Southampton with Vincent Kompany’s first goal in 20 months. Sergio Aguero scored his 29th goal right after Leroy Sane added to the lead against the ninth placed team.

In another match, Crystal Palace fought hard to deny 12th placed Leicester City a win. Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy gave the visitors a 2-0 lead. However Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke denied the champions in a pulsating clash. This leaves Crystal Palace in the relegation danger as they sit with 35 points.

Everton beat Burnley 3-1 to keep their Champions League hopes alive. The hosts Everton had to wait till the 49th minute when Phil Jagielka scored the first goal, followed by strikes from Barkley and Romelu Lukaku.

On the lower end of the table, Sunderland ended a run of seven games without scoring to earn a late point against ten men West Ham. Chances look bleak for Sunderland, who stand at the bottom of the table with 21 points, to save themselves from relegation for the 2017/18 season.

Stoke beat Hull 3-1 leaving Hull to fight in the relegation battle. Marko Arnautovic found the net in just six minutes to give Stoke the lead, followed by one from Saido Berahino. Xherdan Shaqiri scored a stunning goal.

