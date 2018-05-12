What is at stake on final matchday in English Premier League

The final matchday is all about the top-four finish battle between Chelsea and Liverpool. (Source; Reuters) The final matchday is all about the top-four finish battle between Chelsea and Liverpool. (Source; Reuters)

English Premier League 2017-18 final matchday is upon us and all 20 clubs of the tournament will play for the last time this season on Sunday. Even though the champion has been declared, there is still a lot to play on Sunday, the concluding day of the season. Even though major battles have been settled in the season so far, Chelsea and Liverpool will be fighting for a top-four finish in hope of booking a spot for next season’s Champions League. At the other end of the table, a third team will be relegated from the Premier League.

Here is what is left to be played for on the final matchday of EPL 2017-18:

Top-four finish

Both the Manchester teams have secured the top two positions in the Premier League with City claiming the title this season. Tottenham Hotspur, which currently sits in the third position, has also secured a spot in the top-four.

It is a battle between Chelsea and Liverpool for the fourth spot in the league. While Jurgen Klopp’s side currently sit on the fourth position with 72 points, Liverpool are only a draw away from ensuring a Champions League berth.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have a tricky situation as they sit on the fifth spot with 70 points. Not only do Antonio Conte’s side need a win at Newcastle United on the final day of the season but also hope that Liverpool lose to Brighton in their last match.

Team to face relegation

Swansea City’s Tammy Abraham looks dejected. (Source: Reuters) Swansea City’s Tammy Abraham looks dejected. (Source: Reuters)

While Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion have been already been confirmed to be relegated from the Premier League, the last day of the season will decide the third team to be joining them. From the looks of it, Swansea City are the most in danger to be relegated with just 33 points at the 18th position.

Even though Southampton are just three points away at the 17th position, Swansea are less likely to swing a 10-goal difference in their favour. This means that even if Saints lose to champions Manchester City on Sunday and Swansea win against Stoke, the Welsh club will most likely go down due to goal difference.

EPL records that could be broken

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and their players and staff celebrate winning the premier league title. (Source: Reuters) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and their players and staff celebrate winning the premier league title. (Source: Reuters)

A win over Southampton would put Pep Guardiola’s side on 100 points, something no Premier League club has ever done. It has been a brilliant campaign for City, who already won the title with five games remaining, equalling the English top-flight record.

Wenger’s last match

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger waves to the fans. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger waves to the fans. (Source: Reuters)

The concluding day of the season will also be the end of Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign at Arsenal. The Frenchman will be seen in-charge of the Gunners for the very last time even though he bid goodbye to the fans last week in their home match against Burnley. Regardless of Sunday’s match result, Arsenal will end up at the sixth position, their worst finish under Wenger.

Rooney’s last EPL appearance?

Wayne Rooney might play his last game for Everton. Wayne Rooney might play his last game for Everton.

In what could be Wayne Rooney’s last Premier League appearance, Everton play against West Ham United on Sunday. The former Manchester United player has reportedly signed a deal with Major League Soccer club D.C. United.

