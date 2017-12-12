West Ham United’s spirit key to continuing resurgence: Pablo Zabaleta

West Ham United are level on 13 points with 17th-placed West Bromwich Albion but trail on goal difference. (Source: Reuters) West Ham United are level on 13 points with 17th-placed West Bromwich Albion but trail on goal difference. (Source: Reuters)

West Ham United must maintain the spirit and commitment shown in their last two Premier League games if they are to beat Arsenal on Wednesday, defender Pablo Zabaleta has said.

After a poor start to the campaign, the London outfit were narrowly defeated 2-1 by free-scoring league leaders Manchester City earlier this month, followed by a shock 1-0 win over champions Chelsea last Saturday to end an eight-game winless streak.

“We didn’t start the season the way we expected but we showed in the last two games that with that spirit and commitment and discipline, we are a good team,” the Argentina international told the club’s website (www.whufc.com).

“You need to show that for 90 minutes. We should have more points so we need to learn from our mistakes and keep moving forward. Hopefully we can put another good performance in against Arsenal on Wednesday night. I’m sure the supporters will be behind us. It’s time to stick together and be positive.”

Relegation-threatened West Ham are level on 13 points with 17th-placed West Bromwich Albion but trail on goal difference, while Arsenal are fifth in the league.

