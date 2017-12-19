Election Results

West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini banned for two games after FA reject appeal

Manuel Lanzini became the second player to be retrospectively banned for simulation after the Football Association rejected his appeal.

By: Reuters | Published: December 19, 2017 11:35 pm
West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere in action with West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini. (Source: Reuters)
West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini became the second player to be retrospectively banned for simulation after the Football Association rejected his appeal against “successful deception of a match official” in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Stoke City. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

West Ham were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute after Lanzini went down in the box after what appeared to be minimal contact from Stoke’s Erik Pieters. An independent regulatory panel found the charge proven at a hearing on Tuesday.

The Argentine midfielder will miss Tuesday’s League Cup quarter-final against Arsenal, as well as Saturday’s Premier League game at home to Newcastle United.

Everton striker Oumar Niasse was banned for two games following a similar incident against Crystal Palace last month.

