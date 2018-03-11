Chaos reigns as West Ham lose 3-0 at home to Burnley; Mark Noble floors one fan

A pitch invader ran on to the field at the London Stadium. (Source: AP) A pitch invader ran on to the field at the London Stadium. (Source: AP)

West Ham United could face serious repercussions after several pitch invasions and ugly scenes in the stands during the second half of a crushing 3-0 home Premier League defeat by Burnley on Saturday.

West Ham dominated the first half in which Burnley’s keeper Nick Pope made several fine saves but everything turned sour at the London Stadium after the break.

Ashley Barnes fired Burnley ahead in the 66th minute, prompting one fan to run on to the pitch where he grappled with West Ham skipper Mark Noble.

West Ham fans have left their seats and directing abuse at the co-owners in the directors box. pic.twitter.com/gZ5Vk8RGg3 — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) March 10, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If that was not bad enough Chris Wood doubled Burnley’s lead minutes later and this time there were scuffles in the stands and one fan ran on and took the corner flag, attempting to plant it on the centre spot.

Wood made it 3-0 after a bad mistake by England keeper Joe Hart to seal a fourth defeat in five games for David Moyes’s team. By that stage the action on the pitch had become almost incidental with chaotic scenes all around.

A group of fans began to taunt West Ham’s owners David Gold and David Sullivan in the directors’ box and they were escorted away before the final whistle for their own safety.

Some young West Ham fans were even allowed to sit on the Burnley bench as things threatened to turn ugly.

Well played Burnley as their players let young West Ham fans sit safely on their bench amidst crowd trouble. pic.twitter.com/VYYkXpV9WN — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 10, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Defeat left West Ham in 16th place, three points above the relegation zone and facing a crucial clash with 17th placed Southampton at the London Stadium next.

“Up until the goal you wouldn’t have thought that it would have been such a bad day,” Moyes said.

“We had played well enough to be in front but the first goal quickly altered things.

“Since I’ve been here (the fans) have been really good. But you can’t cross the line and come on the pitch. A lot of my players did well with the way they acted.”

Mark Noble hopes West Ham fans have got frustration off their chests

Heavy security was deployed at the London Stadium to counter angry West Ham fans. (Source: AP) Heavy security was deployed at the London Stadium to counter angry West Ham fans. (Source: AP)

West Ham United skipper Mark Noble said he hoped the club’s supporters had “got it off their chests” after disgraceful scenes during a 3-0 home defeat by Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

A second-half capitulation meant West Ham slid to a fourth loss in five league games to leave them deep in relegation trouble with eight fixtures left.

They could also face sanctions from the Football Association after fans invaded the pitch in the second half — one of them tackled by Noble after Burnley’s opener, scored by Ashley Barnes.

In bizarre scenes, West Ham’s co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan, both targets for supporters’ anger, were forced to leave the directors’ box early, presumably for their own safety as tempers boiled.

The toxic atmosphere at the London Stadium is hardly likely to help West Ham’s fight against relegation, but one-club-man Noble defended the Hammers fans on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say I felt in danger but you never know in this world. I’m a West Ham fan and I’ve always protected the club. If someone approaches me, I’ll protect myself,” Noble said after a defeat which left West Ham in 16th place.

Frustration has often boiled over since West Ham left Upton Park for the London Stadium in 2016 — the former Olympic Stadium which West Ham fans have found hard to love.

“It’s been like this for the past two seasons, since we moved to this stadium,” Noble said.

“Every time we lose we and the board get a lot of stick. It seemed today that the fans had had enough. They wanted to show their emotion. When fans come to the game with the hump, they know how to show their emotions.

“The atmosphere was horrible. We know a lot of it isn’t aimed at the players, but we have to be man enough to play in that atmosphere.

“I’m really hoping the fans have got it off their chest. They are a true, honest and passionate bunch of people. I’m hoping that they have had their outburst, because all that matters is staying in the Premier League.”

West Ham will be concerned about any punishment meted out by the authorities, and Noble said supporters should encourage the team because their reaction was self-defeating.

“In football winning games is all that matters, but a team like West Ham and every team apart from Man City are going to lose games,” he said.

“It’s hard for us, the fans are unhappy with the board, obviously. As soon as we go a goal down we get targeted. A lot of players haven’t played in that atmosphere before.” (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App