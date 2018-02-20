  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

West Ham United charged by FA over anti-doping rule breach

The FA said in a statement that West Ham were alleged to have failed to ensure their "Club Whereabouts" information was accurate on three occasions within 12 months.

By: Reuters | Published: February 20, 2018 11:17 pm
West Ham have until Feb. 27 to respond to the charge. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

West Ham United have been charged by the English Football Association (FA) over a breach of anti-doping rules, the governing body said on Tuesday.

The FA said in a statement that West Ham were alleged to have failed to ensure their “Club Whereabouts” information was accurate on three occasions within 12 months. West Ham said in a statement on their website that it was a club administrative matter and did not concern any of their players.

“The breach relates to administrative oversights on The FA’s whereabouts system, for example a player’s address had been registered and the house number digits transposed, and the club will be responding to The FA in due course,” a club spokesperson said.

West Ham have until Feb. 27 to respond to the charge.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

I was blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind not to fix games which put food on my plate 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table