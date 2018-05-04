Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

West Ham striker Andy Carroll fined for leaving bench during Manchester City match

Carroll, an unused substitute in the match, headed down the tunnel at the London Stadium before the end of the match. Moyes said the striker had since apologised to him and the players for his behaviour.

By: Reuters | Published: May 4, 2018 6:10:11 pm
carroll West Ham United’s Andy Carroll on the substitutes bench. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has been fined by manager David Moyes for his “unacceptable” decision to leave the bench during the club’s 4-1 Premier League defeat by Manchester City last weekend.

Carroll, an unused substitute in the match, headed down the tunnel at the London Stadium before the end of the match. Moyes said the striker had since apologised to him and the players for his behaviour.

“I was really disappointed in Andy. I don’t believe there was any excuse for what he did. He has been fined but he has apologised, both to me and the players, and he understands it was wrong,” Moyes wrote in his column in the Evening Standard.

“The following day we had a discussion in the office at Rush Green. I told him it was unacceptable and sent him away. Within an hour, it was out there for public consumption, which is also disappointing.

“To be fair, Andy texted me later and apologised. I told him he needed to come in the following day and speak to me and the players and he did that. Since then, he’s been back training.”

West Ham, who are 15th in the league with 35 points, return to league action on Saturday with a trip to ninth-placed Leicester City.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 34 : 04 May, 2018
Kings XI Punjab
VS
Mumbai Indians
  • 9 mins ago

    KXIP vs MI head-to-head

    In the 20 matches played between the two teams in the 10 IPL season, the…

  • 20 mins ago

    KXIP vs MI Prediction

    Kings XI Punjab are well rested and raring to go in Indore, their second home…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
At every match in the Commonwealth Games, we should have been leading 3-0 at quarter-time 