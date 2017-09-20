Only in Express

West Ham coach Slaven Bilic demands more from Marko Arnautovic

Slaven Bilic has said that Marko Arnautovic has plenty of ability but needs to venture outside of his comfort zone more often. Arnautovic set up goals for Angelo Ogbonna and Diafra Sakho as West Ham sealed 3-0 League Cup win over Bolton Wanderers.

By: Reuters | Published:September 20, 2017 1:00 pm
Arnautovic joined West Ham from Stoke City for a reported fee of .80 million in the off season. (Source: Reuters)
West Ham United’s record signing Marko Arnautovic has plenty of ability but needs to venture outside of his comfort zone more often, manager Slaven Bilic has said. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

The Austrian playmaker set up goals for Angelo Ogbonna and Diafra Sakho before Arthur Masuaku sealed West Ham’s 3-0 League Cup win over Bolton Wanderers at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite his contribution, Bilic demanded more from Arnautovic, who West Ham prised from Stoke City for a reported fee of 25 million pounds ($33.80 million) in the off season.

“I could have asked for more. I want him to do more. He’s got that quality and that something extra,” Bilic told British media after the game.

“I like him as a player but sometimes he gets happy with the few things that he does when I want him to push the borders,” the manager added.

Arnautovic was sent off in the 3-2 Premier League defeat to Southampton last month and Bilic said Tuesday’s display marked the beginning of a comeback for the Austrian international.

“I know what he’s capable of and I want him to keep molesting the opposition and never be happy in a positive way. But of course he did the job here,” Bilic said.

West Ham, who drew 0-0 with West Bromwich Albion last week after posting their first Premier League win of the season against Huddersfield, host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

