Latest News

West Ham can exploit Liverpool’s defensive weakness, says coach Slaven Bilic

West Ham United will be without five defenders for their game against Liverpool but Slaven Bilic believes his team can still cause problems.

Published: November 3, 2017 12:36 am
West Ham, West Ham vs Liverpool, Slaven Bilic, Premier league, Football news, Indian express Slaven Bilic believes West Ham can exploit sixth-placed Liverpool’s defensive frailty. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

West Ham United will be without five defenders for Saturday’s Premier League game against Liverpool but manager Slaven Bilic believes his team can still cause problems.

Bilic will be without the injured Jose Fonte (foot), James Collins (ankle), Sam Byram (thigh) and Michail Antonio (rib) for the clash at the London Stadium while Pablo Zabaleta is suspended.

The Croatian manager believes West Ham can exploit sixth-placed Liverpool’s defensive frailty – they have conceded 16 goals in 10 league games this season.

“They have that pace and quality up front and on the flanks. If you have a good transition and players in the right positions you can hurt them,” Bilic told a news conference on Thursday.

“We have to be solid when we play them… They are not very happy with their position.

“They are a good team, they play offensive football and it can leave them a little open at the back.”

A late equaliser by Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha denied 16th-placed West Ham victory last week and Bilic said a positive result against Liverpool would ease the pressure on him.

“I know the situation. I spoke to the chairman like I do after every game. He didn’t have to tell what position I am in, we need something from our next game… every win, even in a cup, will take me and us out of that position.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Badminton
"I am playing well but it has been three-setters right from the start in this tournament and I really need to go back and recover well." 