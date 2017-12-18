Election Results

West Bromwich Albion sign defender Ahmed Hegazi on permanent deal

West Bromwich Albion have made defender Ahmed Hegazi's loan move from Al Ahly into a permanent deal, keeping him at the Hawthorns until 2022, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 26-year-old, who joined West Brom in July, has started in all 18 of their league games this season and has scored one goal — the winner in the season opener against Bournemouth.

“I am very happy with the Club and very happy to be part of this group of players,” Egypt international Hegazi told the club’s website (www.wba.co.uk).

“I know the results are not what we would want at the moment. But there is great spirit here and I am sure that we will turn the results in our favour before long.”

West Brom are winless in 16 league games and second bottom with 14 points after two wins, eight draws and eight defeats. They travel to 17th-placed Stoke City on Saturday.

