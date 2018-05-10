Follow Us:
Thursday, May 10, 2018
Latest News

Wayne Rooney reaches deal in principle to join MLS: Reports

Wayne Rooney is reportedly set to sign with DC United in a deal worth as much as $14 million.

By: Reuters | Published: May 10, 2018 7:55:49 pm
Wayne Rooney stunning goal for Everton Wayne Rooney re-joined Everton in July 2017. (Source: File)
Related News

Wayne Rooney agreed to a deal to bolt Everton for Major League Soccer when the transfer window opens. Rooney, 32, is reportedly set to sign with DC United in a deal worth as much as $14 million, according to BBC News.

Rooney’s representatives began negotiating terms of a contract to move Rooney from the Premier League club. Manager Sam Allardyce has said Rooney is not guaranteed a starting spot next season.

Rooney re-joined Everton in July 2017 and is halfway through a two-year deal. He spent 13 seasons at Manchester United after signing from Everton as an 18-year-old, becoming their record goalscorer and winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Rooney is Everton’s top scorer with 11 goals this season. With Manchester United, Rooney was 2010 Footballer of the Year and won five Premier League titles.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 42 : 10 May, 2018
Delhi Daredevils
VS
Sunrisers Hyderabad
View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
Neeraj Chopra can throw close to 90m this year 