Wayne Rooney fined two weeks wages by Everton for drunk-driving

Wayne Rooney has been charged two weeks’ wages for drunk-driving. (Source: Reuters) Wayne Rooney has been charged two weeks’ wages for drunk-driving. (Source: Reuters)

Wayne Rooney has been fined by Everton two weeks’ wages – thought to be about £300,000 – for drunk-drivinig and the Premier League club will donate the money to charity.

The former England and Manchester United player on Monday received a two-year driving ban after pleading guilty in a British court to drink-driving. The 31-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Sept. 1 while driving over the prescribed alcohol limit in the northwestern county of Cheshire. In addition to the two-year driving ban, Rooney was ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order

Following the episode, Rooney also issued an apology to his fans, other than his club and family, on his website officialwaynerooney.com, saying, “Following today’s court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgiveable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong. I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.”

“Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service,” added Rooney, who had left the Old Trafford side for his boyhood club Everton during the summer break.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd