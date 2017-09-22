Watford must learn lessons from Manchester City thrashing, says Marco Silva

Silva has plenty of attacking options at his disposal, with captain Troy Deeney yet to make a league start this season. (Source: Reuters) Silva has plenty of attacking options at his disposal, with captain Troy Deeney yet to make a league start this season. (Source: Reuters)

Watford manager Marco Silva wants his side to learn from their 6-0 thrashing to Manchester City last weekend and use the chastening experience to produce a reaction against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Portuguese manager’s debut season at Vicarage Road got off to an unbeaten start in their first four league games before they were hammered by Premier League leaders City.

“It is important we analyse the match, like we do every time,” Silva told a news conference on Thursday.

“This is a good match for us to learn something (from). There is always something important to learn. Now is the moment to react.

“It is always important you forget nothing — the good things and the others. We did some things in the wrong way, which we need to improve.”

Silva has plenty of attacking options at his disposal, with captain Troy Deeney yet to make a league start this season.

When asked whether the 29-year-old striker is frustrated at the club, the manager replied: “I believe he wants more. Not only him, all the others (as well), and he works for that.

“The seven on the bench and the other eight or nine (squad players) who are not even on the bench, of course they are frustrated, it is the normal way.”

Watford are yet to drop a point on the road this season after consecutive 2-0 victories at Bournemouth and Southampton.

