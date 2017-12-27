Best of 2017

Watford come from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1

Watford came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 and seal a first English Premier League win in seven games on Tuesday.

By: AP | Published: December 27, 2017 10:48 am
West Ham United, Premier League, David Moyes, Manchester United Watford was in control for much of the game at Vicarage Road against West Ham United. (Source: Reuters)
A tap-in from Molla Wague in his first league start, and against his former club, plus an own goal from Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel canceled out Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez’s opener.

The victory was a first for Marco Silva’s side since Nov. 25 when it beat Newcastle 3-0.

Leicester’s winless run extended to four games.

Mahrez headed in his sixth goal of the season for Leicester’s lead, but former player Wague, who appeared just once for Leicester last season in the FA Cup, equalized after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

The winner was a Schmeichel own goal after Abdoulaye Doucoure squeezed the ball past the goalie from a tight angle. Schmeichel’s decisive touch on the ball saw it officially credited as an own goal.

