WATCH: Jurgen Klopp reacts furiously to penalty claim in post-match interview following Everton draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had a meltdown during a post-match interview after Everton snatched a late point in Sunday’s Merseyside derby. The German coach could not control his anger as he discussed the circumstances of the penalty that followed Dejan Lovren’s push on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The game finished 1-1 at Anfield with Liverpool throwing away a chance at all three points from a comfortable position. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

Liverpool dominated possession and Mohamed Salah swept in a stunning goal just before the break, with the Egyptian then replaced by Firmino in the 67th minute. Coutinho, who had scored a hat-trick on Wednesday, came on for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 78th minute after Everton captain Wayne Rooney had levelled from the penalty spot for his first goal in a Merseyside derby.

While speaking to Sky Sports’ Patrick Davison, Klopp’s anger got the better of him when he said that they could ‘stop the interview’ because he only wanted to talk to people who ‘have a little bit of understanding about football’ when queried on the penalty decision.

Here is an excerpt from the interview:

Klopp: If you think it’s a penalty then do it, say it. It’s a penalty in your opinion? Is it a penalty in your opinion? Is it a penalty in your opinion?

Davison: Okay. If you want my opinion. My opinion doesn’t matter. I would say soft.

K: Obviously my opinion doesn’t matter as well.

D: Of course your opinion matters.

K: Does it change anything?

D: No, but we’re conducting an interview.

K: Then tell me. Is it a penalty or not? (Laughs). Well, then we can stop the interview because I only want to talk to people who have a little bit of understanding about football. I’m sorry. I’m really. I cannot believe.

D: I know you’re angry, but there are people who’ve played a lot of football matches in our studio who also think it’s a penalty.

K: Oh. Then I’m sorry. I’m wrong. You are all right. Yeah.

D: I didn’t say that. I think it’s soft, but I think it is a penalty.

K: Yes, that’s what you said. That other people are right and I am wrong. I must be wrong, right?

D: No, just because…. isn’t it a game of opinions?

K: We’ve been here five minutes now. Obviously I am not in the mood to answer your questions. And you don’t have better questions do you?

D: I’ve got one more. I don’t think you’re going to like it. Six changes today, you also took Salah off at 1-0 up. Do you think those changes had any effect on the result?

K: That’s my job. I make decisions before I know they are right. And afterwards it’s your job to say I’m not right. I’ve got no problem with that, I was sure it was the right decision. We brought Roberto Firmino on for Mo Salah, we could have scored before, we could have scored afterwards. We could have scored all the time. We lived, more or less, in their box. And obviously we didn’t do it. But I have to take that. I have no problem with that. I only think that we pressed so much like we did today, in a game like this, where they didn’t even have counter attacks, then it’s quite difficult if you have one situation, but there was one situation and everyone was waiting for it… There are bigger catastrophes on this planet than a point after a game like this, but it feels not too good. Sorry for all the rest I said before.

D: Thanks for your time.

Thanks for messages (most of them) about Klopp interview. Angry and upset rather than rude or unpleasant I thought. Absolutely no problem with that. Always rather interview a manager who’s honest. — Patrick Davison (@skysports_PatD) 10 December 2017

Klopp had made six changes to the starting line-up that crushed Spartak Moscow 7-0 in a midweek Champions League group tie.

