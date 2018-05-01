WATCH: Player of the season Mohamed Salah’s top 5 goals for Liverpool so far

Mohamed Salah has scored 43 goals so far in the season. (Source: Reuters) Mohamed Salah has scored 43 goals so far in the season. (Source: Reuters)

Since joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window, Mohamed Salah has pretty much become that elusive replacement to Luis Suarez that the club was looking for. In fact, in terms of the number of goals scored at least, he has surpassed the Uruguayan – Suarez never managed to reach the 40 goals-a-season mark in his four years at Merseyside. Mohamed Salah has scored 42 and, with Liverpool still having two games left in the league and the second leg of a semi-final and a potential final in the Champions League, is in sight of surpassing Ian Rush’s record (47) for most goals in a season as a Liverpool player. All this has led to him winning the PFA and FWA Player of the year awards and that he is being touted as a potential Balon d’Or winner if Liverpool win the Champions League, which no longer can be seen as an impossible proposition.

Such has been his impact that picking a list of five of his best goals is already an arduous task, despite the fact that Salah is yet to complete one full season at Anfield. But still, we put our hands into that treachorous treasure trove and come up with five of that we think is better than the rest. Do let us know in the comments if you agree or if you can think of any others.

5. Vs Roma (Champions League semi-final first leg)

Salah was up against his old club who had just pulled off the footballing equivalent of a train robbery on Barcelona in the quarter finals. Regardless, he went about doing what he does best. The first goal was just exquisite and turned the game Liverpool’s way and this fan angle shows just how brilliant the placement was.

Brilliant angle of Salah’s first goal vs Roma! Perfect placement pic.twitter.com/3bLxBbWbiR — LFC Podcasting Couch (@PodcastingCouch) 27 April 2018

And here is how the professionals captured it.

Mohamed Salah’s 2 goals and assists vs Roma. His best ever performance in a Liverpool shirt. pic.twitter.com/poFncLkeVY — Sam (@VintageSalah) 26 April 2018

4. Vs Watford (Premier League)

Salah scored four goals in Liverpool’s 5-0 rout of Watford and the one we are pointing out here is his opening one. What he does to Miguel Brittos is almost identical to what Lionel Messi did to Jerome Boateng during the Barcelona’s 2015 Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.

3. Vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Until this game, City truly were looing invincible and comparisons to the unbeaten Arsenal team of 2003/04 and some of the best Manchester United teams to have won the Premier League were abound. But in this match, Liverpool came and took the City defence for a ride. Salah’s goal, apart from being the most breathtaking one, also was a tesament to how that night went for City – they would seemingly clear the danger, only for Liverpool to return and slam them back into the box.

2. Vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

At 5 ft 9 inches, Salah is not the tallest guy in the world and it is the tall boys of football who are known to score great headers most of the time. This only makes this goal better, apart from it being a perfectly placed header.

1. Vs Tottenham Hotspur

While that goal against Watford was similar to what Messi might do, this is the one that really started the comparisons. A look at this goal makes you understand that there is a very good reason for that.

As stated earlier, this is just five of the best according to us. Do let us know in the comments if you can think of any more. It is safe to assume that he might yet score one that makes it into this list, if not trump all of the others in it.

