Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane leaves Bournemouth game with injury

The England striker received treatment to his ankle following a collision with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, before walking off gingerly and heading down the tunnel.

By: AP | Published: March 11, 2018 11:43 pm
Tottenham forward Harry Kane was forced off with an injury during a Premier League match with Bournemouth on Sunday.

The England striker received treatment to his ankle following a collision with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, before walking off gingerly and heading down the tunnel.

A prolonged absence for Kane, who is the Premier League’s joint top scorer with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah on 24 goals this season, would put a major dent in Tottenham’s hopes of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

The injury will also be a worry for England, with Kane expected to lead the line for Gareth Southgate’s side at this summer’s World Cup in Russia. England’s opening game is against Tunisia in Volgograd on June 18th.

