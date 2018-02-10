Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Live: Lucas Moura features on the substitute bench

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal lock horns in the North London derby on Saturday in a fight to be in the top four. While the Gunners have a brilliant record at Wembley, having won each of their previous nine matches, Spurs are beginning to feel comfortable at the national stadium after a string of good performances. Both teams come into the crucial encounter on the back of victories, with Tottenham beating Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round while Arsene Wenger’s men demolished Everton in the English league. An exciting encounter awaits as all eyes will be on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Arsenal and Harry Kane, Delle Ali on the other. Tottenham are fifth in the table with 49 points, while Arsenal, who will be desperate for a win to resurrect their hopes of qualifying for next year’s Champions League, are at sixth with 45 points. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Live:
Terrific atmosphere in the ground. Huge roars as the ball is set rolling. Tottenham in their famous whites and dark blue shorts while Arsenal have donned their red and white clothing.
And here we go. All the pre-match rituals are done away with and Aubameyang begins proceedings with the first kick off the match.
So we are 10 mins away from kick-off. Time for some predictions Seems like Tottenham might edge this contest by 2-1. Arsenal have not won back-to-back Premier League games since November
“Always we try to decide the best player for every game. But the team played so well against Manchester United and Liverpool, I could go in with the same players. I can trust them. Toby Alderweireld needs to build fitness, it is so important to have Alderweireld, but it is about level of fitness and who is ready to compete in big games. There is no doubt that the team that is going to play is the best team. It is difficult for Lucas Moura, arriving from a different league to adapt. He must build his fitness and get to know his team-mates. If he can contribute and help us, fantastic; if not, he can wait to show his quality.”
“It is more than just a north London derby, it has big importance in the table. We have some ground to make up. We have an opportunity to do it today, and we want to show we are capable to do it. Aaron Ramsey is injured and could not participate. We are an attacking team, bit I have put one more defensive midfielder in. Jack Wilshere was sick but I hope he is back to his level, he had a good training week. But we only know during competition.”
Good evening and welcome to Indian Express’ live coverage of the 195th north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal.