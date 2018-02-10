Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Live: Lucas Moura features on the substitute bench

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Live: North Londer derby takes place in Wembley on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Live: North Londer derby takes place in Wembley on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal lock horns in the North London derby on Saturday in a fight to be in the top four. While the Gunners have a brilliant record at Wembley, having won each of their previous nine matches, Spurs are beginning to feel comfortable at the national stadium after a string of good performances. Both teams come into the crucial encounter on the back of victories, with Tottenham beating Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round while Arsene Wenger’s men demolished Everton in the English league. An exciting encounter awaits as all eyes will be on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Arsenal and Harry Kane, Delle Ali on the other. Tottenham are fifth in the table with 49 points, while Arsenal, who will be desperate for a win to resurrect their hopes of qualifying for next year’s Champions League, are at sixth with 45 points. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Live:

