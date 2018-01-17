Theo Walcott leaves Arsenal after 12 years to join Everton

Theo Walcott joined Everton after 12 years with Arsenal. (Walcott Twitter) Theo Walcott joined Everton after 12 years with Arsenal. (Walcott Twitter)

Theo Walcott has joined Everton in a bid to revive his career after 12 years at Premier League rival Arsenal.

Everton announced the signing of the 28-year-old winger on Wednesday. Financial details weren’t disclosed but he has reportedly moved for around 20 million pounds ($28 million).

Walcott, who scored 108 goals in 396 appearances for Arsenal, hasn’t been a first-choice pick for the past year and made the last of his 47 appearances for England in November 2016. He has yet to start a Premier League game this season.

Walcott is the second high-profile signing by Everton in the January transfer window, after Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, as recently hired manager Sam Allardyce looks to improve his options in attack.

