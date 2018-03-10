WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has a strong message for Liverpool ahead of Manchester United clash, watch video

Rey Mysterio in an Instagram video said that the rivalry remains between the two clubs. (Screengrab) Rey Mysterio in an Instagram video said that the rivalry remains between the two clubs. (Screengrab)

Reigniting one of most historic rivalries in English Premier League, Manchester United on Saturday will host Liverpool at Old Trafford. With Jose Mourinho’s side at the second position in English Premier League table with 62 points, while the Scousers just two points behind in the third position, both teams have a lot to play for on Saturday.

Former WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, who is admittedly a Manchester United fan, in a video, talked about the match and said that in spite of the mutual respects between the two teams, the rivalry still remains. In a video uploaded by Manchester United official Instagram page, the professional wrestler said, “We have been rivals a long time. The most successful teams in English Football. The most loved in the world. But the mutual respect is always there. But please make no mistakes the rivalry remains.”

The former WWE Champion further added that United will not go lightly against Liverpool at home. “On Saturday, you come to our fortress, our theatre of dreams, your theatre of nightmares. We are United and we will not go lightly,” he said.

“The Stretford End is calling, welcome to hell, Liverpool. Booyaka. 6-1-9,” the Mexican added.

Watch video below:

The last time Manchester United and Liverpool met back in October, the encounter ended in a goalless draw with Mourinho’s side putting on a defensive front. With Manchester City already taking a 16-point lead in the table, the competition for the trophy appears to be over.

