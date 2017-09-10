Still don’t know what Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is good at, says Thierry Henry

Liverpool’s coach Jurgen Klopp and player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the match between Manchester City and Liverpool. (Source: AP) Liverpool’s coach Jurgen Klopp and player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the match between Manchester City and Liverpool. (Source: AP)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry criticised on Saturday criticised Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for his decision to leave the Gunners for Liverpool, questioning his motivations. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

Henry was quoted by the Independent as saying, “He spoke on the Liverpool website about that he could see Klopp making him a better player and that there’s a love and togetherness. Are you telling us you didn’t have that at Arsenal?”

Henry even went on to say that he still does not know what the English footballer is good at. “Or are you looking forward to something else? He’s saying that after an hour of training at Liverpool. You have to bring something on the table. I have been watching him for a very long time and I still don’t know what he’s good at,” said Henry.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had said ahead of Saturday’s game against Manchester City that Arsene Wenger’s character and attacking philosophy drove him to walk away from Arsenal after six years at the club.

“You can find out on all players what they are not good at, but normally you also find out what they are good at. He needs to bring something to the table and give something to work with,” added Henry.

