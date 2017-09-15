Only in Express

Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to miss Crystal Palace clash

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has said that midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has returned home to Denmark after the birth of his first child and will miss Premier League trip to Crystal Palace. Hojberg made 22 league appearance for Southampton last season

By: Reuters | Published:September 15, 2017 4:02 pm
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made 22 league appearance for Southampton last season. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has returned home to Denmark after the birth of his first child and will miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace, manager Mauricio Pellegrino has said.

Hojberg, 22, who arrived at St Mary’s from Bayern Munich, made 22 league appearance for Southampton last season, but has not featured in the first five this term.

“I’d like to congratulate Pierre Hojbjerg and his family and him on the birth of his daughter,” Pellegrino told reporters.

“Pierre is at home in his country now. He’s the only player that’s away, all the rest are okay to be a part of the team.”

Pellegrino also confirmed centre back Virgil van Dijk could return to the squad for the first time since January.

The 26-year-old featured for the Saints’ under-23 side on Monday after the club fended off interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea for the Dutchman during the transfer window.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    27
    Zone A - Match 77
    FT
    27
    Match Tied
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 78
    Sep 15, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 79

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 