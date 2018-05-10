Sir Alex Ferguson out of intensive care, says Manchester United in statement

Sir Alex Ferguson is Manchester United’s most succesfull manager. (Source: Reuters) Sir Alex Ferguson is Manchester United’s most succesfull manager. (Source: Reuters)

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, the club said in a statement late on Wednesday. United had earlier revealed that Ferguson had undergone the surgery and that he was in intensive care. “Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient,” United said in a statement on Twitter, “His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.”

Ferguson, who is widely cited to be one of the greatest managers of all time in football due to his extraordinary with United, was reported to have collapsed at his home on Saturday and was taken to the Macclesfield district hospital at around 9 AM local time. He was then shifted to another hospital in Salford where he had the operation. The news of his hospitalisation had triggered an outpouring of well wishes from clubs, current and contemporary managers and officials.

Ferguson had made a televised appearance just a week before news of his operation came out when he presented long-time rival and outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with a memento alongwith current United Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford before a Premier League match between the two sides. A few days, Wenger started his farewell speech at the Emirates stadium by wishing a speedy recovery for Ferguson. Apart from him former United players who have played under him such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, David Beckham etc. also sent wishes to the Scot.

