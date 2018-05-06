Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes emergency surgery

Sir Alex Ferguson managed Manchester United from 1986 till 2013. (Source: AP File) Sir Alex Ferguson managed Manchester United from 1986 till 2013. (Source: AP File)

Former Manchester United manager and legend of the club Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, the club has revealed. The club further revealed that the procedure has gone “very well” but he needs intensive care to optimise recovery.

As per local reports, Ferguson was was taken to Macclesfield district hospital on Saturday morning and then transferred to Salford Royal.

Manchester United issued a statement which said, “Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”

His son Darren Ferguson, who is manager of Doncaster Rovers in League One, missed his team’s match against Wigan Athletic on Saturday due to “family reasons”. A statement from Doncaster said: “Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week.”

Ferguson, 76, retired as Manchester United manager in May 2013 after leading the club from 1986 bringing 13 league, two UEFA Champions League, five FA Cup, four League Cup and ten Community Shield titles.

He was at Old Trafford on Sunday, when he presented Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy. Frenchman Wenger will depart from the London club at the end of the season.

Former United striker and current Southampton manager Mark Hughes, who won two Premier League titles under Ferguson, said: “I heard some whispers and was hoping it wasn’t true. I wish him all the best.”

Official accounts of numerous clubs sent in their best wishes for ‘Fergie’. Chelsea said in a tweet, “This evening, everybody at Chelsea FC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and swift recovery following emergency surgery.” Former Tottenham and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker tweeted, “Very sorry to hear the news that Sir Alex Ferguson is seriously ill in hospital. Wish him all the very best.”

