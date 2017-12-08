Simon Mignolet wary of resurgent Everton under Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce took over the role of Everton manager last week. Sam Allardyce took over the role of Everton manager last week.

Liverpool’s stellar record against Everton will have no bearing on Sunday’s Merseyside derby as the resurgent visitors will be looking to continuing building momentum under new manager Sam Allardyce, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has said. Liverpool are unbeaten against their neighbours since Oct. 2010, a run that stretches across 14 games in all competitions, and Juergen Klopp’s side have won their last three league meetings against the Toffees.

Despite a poor start to the campaign, Everton have won back-to-back league games following Allardyce’s appointment last week to climb up to 10th in the table and Mignolet has warned his team mates to expect a tough test at Anfield. “Yes, we’ve had a lot of success in the derbies but this is a new game. It’s a different picture with a new manager at Everton,” Mignolet told the Liverpool Echo.

“It will be tougher than it looked a few weeks ago. Sam is an experienced manager and knows what’s required to stay in the Premier League.” “It’s only his second league game in charge. They have won two on the bounce and will be in a good mood. They will feel like they have nothing to lose.” Fourth-placed Liverpool are six points behind second-placed Manchester United and 14 behind league leaders Manchester City but have the chance to reduce the deficit as the table toppers face off in their own local derby on Sunday.

Mignolet is confident that Liverpool can extend their six-game unbeaten run in the league and assert pressure on their fellow title contenders. “No one needs motivating for a game like this. It’s exciting. I love playing in these games. It’s always been a great fixture for us and we’re going into it in excellent form,” the Belgian added.

“We’re back up in the top four which is where we want to be but we want to keep chasing the guys in front of us.”

