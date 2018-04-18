Sergio Aguero set to miss rest of season for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero says he is recovering from having keyhole surgery on his knee. (AP File Photo) Sergio Aguero says he is recovering from having keyhole surgery on his knee. (AP File Photo)

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is set to miss the rest of the Premier League season after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday. City said it was a “minor operation,” potentially easing concerns about the Argentina international’s participation in the World Cup in Russia that starts on June 14.

Aguero missed most of City’s games in March because of a left knee injury sustained in training. He returned as a substitute for the 3-2 loss to Manchester United on April 7, during which he aggravated the injury in a challenge by Ashley Young, according to City.

He came on during the second half in the second leg of City’s Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool three days later.

Aguero didn’t give a timescale for his return, saying only he is “fully motivated to get back soon to the field.”

City’s all-time top scorer, Aguero is on 199 goals for the recently confirmed Premier League champions and will have to wait for his 200th until next season. He scored 30 goals in all competitions this season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App