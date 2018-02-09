Sean Dyche hopes two-week break will ease Burnley’s injury woes

Dyche will be without defender James Tarkowski (groin), striker Chris Wood (knee) and midfielder Dean Marney (knee) among others. (Source: Reuters) Dyche will be without defender James Tarkowski (groin), striker Chris Wood (knee) and midfielder Dean Marney (knee) among others. (Source: Reuters)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is hopeful that a two-week break from action following Saturday’s Premier League trip to Swansea City will ease their injury burden as they go into the home stretch of the season.

Defender Phil Bardsley (hamstring) was the latest addition to a long injury list but with the club not involved in next week’s FA Cup action after being knocked out by Manchester City, Dyche is looking forward to easing his players back.

“Sometimes you don’t want a break, but on this occasion, because of the injuries, a break is important to us,” Dyche told the club’s website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com).

“It allows them more working time and we’ll try get games planned accordingly so they can get a game in, or maybe 75 minutes, for that match or game feel.”

Defender Stephen Ward returns to the squad to face 17th-placed Swansea from a knee injury that has kept him out for nine league games while goalkeeper Tom Heaton is back in full training after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Dyche will be without defender James Tarkowski (groin), striker Chris Wood (knee) and midfielder Dean Marney (knee) among others but the trio could return in a fortnight to face Southampton.

Striker Jon Walters (knee) and winger Robbie Brady (knee) are both working their way back from long-term injuries.

Burnley are seventh in the league with 36 points but are without a win in nine league games(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App