Sam Allardyce rules out Crystal Palace return after Frank de Boer sacking

Sam Allardyce, former Crystal Palace manager, has ruled himself out of a return to Selhurst Park, following Frank de Boer's sacking just four Premier League games into the season.

By: Reuters | Published:September 12, 2017 12:15 pm
Sam Allardyce said he was not ready for a return. (Source: File)
Former Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of a return to Selhurst Park, following Frank de Boer’s sacking just four Premier League games into the season.

The South London side dismissed De Boer on Monday following their worst start to an English top-flight campaign for nearly 100 years.

Allardyce, who steered Palace away from relegation last season before resigning in May, confirmed he spoke to club chairman Steve Parish but said he was “not ready”.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable taking a manager position, I am enjoying my life too much,” Allardyce told Sky Sports on Monday.

“I spoke to Steve (Parish) late this afternoon and said that for me, I wouldn’t be ready to come back.

“He didn’t offer me the job, he just asked me, ‘What are your thoughts?’ I told him that at this moment in time, I wouldn’t want to go back in.”

According to British media, Former England boss Roy Hodgson is set to replace De Boer before they host Southampton in the league on Saturday.

Palace are rooted at the bottom of the league standings after suffering four straight defeats without scoring a goal.

