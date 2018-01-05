Top News

Ross Barkley moves to Chelsea for undisclosed fee

No transfer fee was disclosed for Ross Barkley who has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Chelsea.

By: Reuters | London | Published: January 5, 2018 11:14 pm
ross barkley chelsea The move to the English champions offers a new challenge for a player who has struggled to live up to the high expectations that greeted his arrival in the Everton first team. (Source: Chelsea Twitter)
England midfielder Ross Barkley completed a move to Chelsea from Everton on Friday with the London club saying the 24-year-old had signed a 5-1/2 year contract.

No transfer fee was disclosed for Barkley, who has not played for Everton this season because of a hamstring injury having turned down a move to Chelsea in the close season.

Barkley made 150 Premier League appearances for the Merseyside club he joined as an 11-year-old, making his league debut in 2011.

The move to the English champions offers a new challenge for a player who has struggled to live up to the high expectations that greeted his arrival in the Everton first team.

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m looking forward to it and I’m really excited to get started,” Barkley told Chelsea’s website.

“To be given a fresh start at a new club like Chelsea, it’s unbelievable for me.”

