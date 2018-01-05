Ross Barkley moves to Chelsea for undisclosed fee

The move to the English champions offers a new challenge for a player who has struggled to live up to the high expectations that greeted his arrival in the Everton first team. (Source: Chelsea Twitter) The move to the English champions offers a new challenge for a player who has struggled to live up to the high expectations that greeted his arrival in the Everton first team. (Source: Chelsea Twitter)

England midfielder Ross Barkley completed a move to Chelsea from Everton on Friday with the London club saying the 24-year-old had signed a 5-1/2 year contract.

No transfer fee was disclosed for Barkley, who has not played for Everton this season because of a hamstring injury having turned down a move to Chelsea in the close season.

Barkley made 150 Premier League appearances for the Merseyside club he joined as an 11-year-old, making his league debut in 2011.

The move to the English champions offers a new challenge for a player who has struggled to live up to the high expectations that greeted his arrival in the Everton first team.

.@RBarkley20: ‘To be given a fresh start at a new club like Chelsea, it’s unbelievable for me.’ #WelcomeBarkley pic.twitter.com/6piWqWkPMS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 5 January 2018

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m looking forward to it and I’m really excited to get started,” Barkley told Chelsea’s website.

“To be given a fresh start at a new club like Chelsea, it’s unbelievable for me.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App