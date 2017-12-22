Rivals need ‘more than a miracle’ to challenge Manchester City, says Christian Eriksen

Eriksen conceded that Tottenham Hotspur’s gap with Manchester City was too wide to close. (Source: Reuters) Eriksen conceded that Tottenham Hotspur’s gap with Manchester City was too wide to close. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester City’s rivals have a very small chance of halting the Premier League leaders’ march to the title, Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen has said. City’s blistering start to the season has seen them go 11 points clear of second-placed Manchester United. City are on a 16-game winning streak in the league, while Spurs are a massive 21 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side in seventh position.

Eriksen, 25, conceded that Tottenham’s gap with the leaders was too wide to close but urged his team mates to improve after Spurs recorded just two wins in their last seven league games. “I think you need more than a miracle to catch City, but we are focused on ourselves and trying to come into a better position than we are in now. Of course we need to improve a lot but City is a long way ahead,” Eriksen told Sky Sports.

“We have shown before, with the team we have and the players we have, that we should have done better, and we could have done better. “Now we have to prepare for Burnley and they are above us, so we need to be in top form.” Tottenham were beaten 4-1 by City last weekend and travel to sixth-placed Burnley in the league on Saturday.

Confident West Ham can extend positive run against Newcastle: Collins

West Ham United’s three-game unbeaten run in the Premier League has given them confidence and can propel them to a another victory over relegation-threatened Newcastle United on Saturday, defender James Collins has said. West Ham have climbed out of the danger zone and into 15th position after recording wins over Chelsea and Stoke City along with a draw against Arsenal in their last three league matches and Collins is hopeful of extending the positive run.

“We’re full of confidence, as you might expect,” Collins told the club’s website. “A few weeks back, the confidence was low and people were probably fearing the worst with the games that we had, but it shows the character of the lads to come through and get seven points from the last three games.

“We’ve got a big game against Newcastle now, but our confidence is high and I’m sure we can get another three points on Saturday. We were happy we played Stoke last week… hopefully that’s the case again this weekend.” Newcastle dropped to 18th in the standings with their 1-0 defeat at Arsenal last weekend marking their eighth loss in nine league games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App