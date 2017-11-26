Rio Ferdinand reveals why he stopped talking to Frank Lampard, watch video

Rio Ferdinand revealed how his friendship with Frank Lampard came to an end. Rio Ferdinand revealed how his friendship with Frank Lampard came to an end.

In a brutally honest interview, Rio Ferdinand revealed how the strong bond between him and former Chelsea player Frank Lampard came to an end. Former Manchester United player Ferdinand said that their obsession with winning with their respective clubs brought an end to their relationship.

Ferdinand revealed that it was after they moved from West Ham to rivals Chelsea and United that they stopped talking to each other. Ferdinand said that he did not like Lampard ‘anymore because he was playing for Chelsea.’ The two clubs won all Premier League titles between them from 2005 and 2011.

Not being able to separate club loyalties from international football, Ferdinand said in an interview to BBC, “We had a generation that were nicknamed the golden generation of players where expectations were huge for us a national team to go out and win something. And that there is what held us back. Not being able to separate club ties to international football.”

“I wrote a chapter in my book, it was about Frank Lampard. We grew up together at West Ham and then we both went separate ways – I was at Manchester United, he was at Chelsea. We did everything together from 16 to 21. Roomed together, travelled together. We did everything. When I went to Man Utd and he went to Chelsea, we stopped talking. We didn’t speak about it, we just stopped talking.”

Why Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard stopped talking. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/mjQUyknckJ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) 24 November 2017

Later while writing his autobiography, Ferdinand sent a chapter of his book to Lampard. “I wrote this chapter at the end of my career and, out of courtesy, I said I’m going to send it to you, Frank. Just read this and let me know if it’s ok to put in. He texted me back and said ‘Rio, if I was doing a chapter on you, it would be word for word. We didn’t hate each other but I didn’t want to give him anything that he might go back to Chelsea with. I didn’t like him anymore really because he was playing for Chelsea. He was getting his hands on the trophy that I wanted. We just grew apart and we didn’t speak,” said Ferdinand.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd