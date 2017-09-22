Only in Express

Ridiculous to put top-four pressure on Everton, says Ronald Koeman

With a convincing 3-0 victory over Sunderland in the League Cup on Wednesday, Koeman hopes Everton have turned a corner heading into the weekend.

By: Reuters | Published:September 22, 2017 12:33 am
everton, Ronald Koeman, koeman, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Seamus Coleman, Yannick Bolasie, football news, sports news, indian express Everton manager Ronald Koeman. (Source: AP)
Related News

Everton need more time to integrate new signings into their squad and it is “ridiculous” to put pressure on them to finish in the Premier League top four, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

The Merseyside club have endured a torrid start to the campaign despite spending around 145 million pounds ($195.84 million) on transfers in the close season.

They failed to score in their last three league games, which ended in consecutive defeats to Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea and Koeman says the club must set realistic goals for the season.

“I know what I like and the way to be successful. It is ridiculous to put a lot of pressure on the team to finish in the top four,” Koeman told reporters before they host Bournemouth in the league on Saturday.

“Everybody signed new players. We signed young players. That needs time. Let’s make the next step. That doesn’t mean we don’t have ambition. If there is one person in football (who is ambitious) then he is on this table – but I am realistic.”

With a convincing 3-0 victory over Sunderland in the League Cup on Wednesday, Koeman hopes Everton have turned a corner heading into the weekend.

“Now we have to show we are confident. Yesterday was the best medicine. Good performances usually bring winning games,” the Dutchman added.

Koeman said injured midfielder James McCarthy could return to training next week, while long-term injury absentees Seamus Coleman and Yannick Bolasie are ruled out until November.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 88
    FT
    46
    U.P. Yoddha beat Patna Pirates (46-41)
    Sep 22, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 89
    Sep 23, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 90

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 