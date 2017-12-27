Relieved Tom Ince eager to fire after first Huddersfield goal

Huddersfield Town’s Tom Ince celebrates scoring their first goal against Stoke City. Reuters Huddersfield Town’s Tom Ince celebrates scoring their first goal against Stoke City. Reuters

Huddersfield Town midfielder Tom Ince hopes his first Premier League goal for the promoted club will open the floodgates after breaking his duck in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City. Ince struck in the 10th minute before Stoke levelled through Ramadan Sobhi in the second half. “I never lost my belief in my ability to score goals, I always know that I can,” Ince told the club’s website.

“Now it’s all about using that confidence and that goal to kick on and really perform to try and score more goals.” Ince, who has made 19 Premier League appearances for Huddersfield, said the scoring drought had weighed on him at times.

“Yes, I was (relieved), it’s been a long time coming for me. I managed to put the graft and the work in, but the ball just didn’t hit the net for me,” Ince added. “This was one of the closer ones where I felt if I miss this then I’m never going to score but luckily it went in.

“Of course, it was that looming cloud over me and now that’s gone I have to carry on focusing trying to perform this time and picking up points.” Huddersfield, in 11th spot with 23 points from 20 games, next face Burnley in the league.

